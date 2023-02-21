Unbelievable! Hema Malini Refuses To Visit Dharmendra’s First Home Even After 43 Years Of Marriage – Here’s Why??

Hindi cinema often has love tales, and when one of those stories has an intriguing slant, no one can stop the movie from becoming a smash. Many celebrities fall in love with their co-stars in real life while shooting love tales for the big screen. Some celebrities don’t even care that they are married with children. This list also includes Hema Malini, the “Dream Girl,” and Dharmendra, a well-known actor of the day.

The Love Story

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, the legendary Bollywood couple, remain two of India’s most adored actors and actresses. Their acting abilities are well-known, but the simple love story that has moved generations may not be so well-known.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, who met and fell in love while filming Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970), were married in 1980, over ten years after they began dating. They continue to have all the chemistry of a newlywed couple.

Their Marriage

In the 1970s, Hema and Dharmendra’s romance was very well-liked. Dharmendra and Hema Malini, the most iconic pair in Bollywood history, never fail to motivate us. Despite widespread opposition to their union, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Dharmendra’s first marriage was with Prakash Kaur in the year 1957, who refused to divorce him. Even though the actor was married, Hema was so much in love with Dharmendra that she chose to spend the rest of her life with him. Hema didn’t give a damn about her family or society.

On the other hand, Dharmendra rolled no less papad to win Hema. Even his faith was altered so he could wed Hema. The year was 1980 when they tied the knot. But did you know that Sunny Deol, who was carried by the actor’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, went to Dharmendra’s residence and beat up Dream Girl after learning about Dharmendra and Hema’s marriage?

Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are Hema Malini’s daughters. In addition, he is the father of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajita, and Vijeta, four children through Prakash Kaur. Now, the actor is having a blast hanging out with his grandkids.

Hema Malini has never visited the family house of Dharmendra

For decades, hearing about Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s successful marriage has brought joy to the world. Unfortunately, many individuals have yet to learn about a secret part of their past. In 1980, when Dharmendra married Hema Malini, he bought a new house for them. Hema would never join Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeita Deol, at the Deol family mansion.