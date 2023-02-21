TV Actress Jannat Jubair Reveals Why She Don’t Do Intimate Scenes, Checkout The Reason!

TV Actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular child artists on television. She starred in many serials along with phulwa, Maharana pratap, Tu Aashiqui and many more.

The actress has worked in many TV shows, but has always been against intimate scenes. If you remember Tv show”Tu Aashiqui” she had a kiss scene with her co-star Ritwik Arora. When she refused to do so, there was a lot of noise. By denying this scene, Jannat made headlines that time.

Jannat Jubair Reveals Why She don’t do Intimate scene

Jannat Zubair spoke frankly about this in a recent interview with the Times of India. She said that her father forbid her to the kissing scene from being shown on screen. The actress’s father said that she would not be filming the kiss scene when she turned 20. Jannat said: “I did not want to go below in line for an intimate scene. I’m drawing a line for myself I’ll make sure I’m in my comfort zone and then I’ll do otherwise.”

Jannat Zubair debuted on OTT.

Jannat Zubair did not work on television for a long time. Now she no longer wants to work in television, she said in her recent interview. Talking about OTT Jannat Said- I didn’t want to do OTT because There is so much intimate scene at OTT so there also she even said she didn’t want to do it. But now the actress has changed her mind. Jannat said that many Bollywood stars have also switched to OTT, so now she are ready to work in OTT as well.

Let us tell you that Jannat was last seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ on TV. She has also entered films from the Punjabi film ‘Kulche Chole’.