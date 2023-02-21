Tejasswi Prakash Amaze Her Fans With Graceful Look In Charming Saree, Ruby Necklace: See Pics!

Popular TV Actress Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen in Naagin 6 has been getting offers since Bigg Boss in which she performed so brilliantly that everyone has become her fan. The actress had just received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Tejasswi Prakash Looked Gorgeous in Saree At Award Show

The recent award ceremony, namely the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023, took place. Like other stars, Tejasswi Prakash won the award for Best Actress in a Series for Naagin. But Apart From Award Tejasswi Wins the Heart of her fans with her graceful looks. Tejasswi Wowed in a gorgeous saree as she arrived for the award event. She accessorised her pastel saree with classy Ruby And diamond jewellery. She opted for high-lighted eyes with dark lipstick.

Tejasswi is Favourite Among Her Fans

Reacting to the pictures and video of Her, Fans showered so much love on her. Tejasswi Prakash’s popularity skyrocketed after winning Bigg Boss. Tejassswi plays the role of naagin In the series and remains Sheshnagin.After receiving the award, Tejasswii was very happy and thanked everyone for the award and said that she would work hard in the future.

Watch video;

Wohoo🎉🏆

The best actress Teju u deserves more then this.From kkk to biggboss &bigg boss to naagin u won hearts of each and every people.Teju u deserves this❤❤

TEJU❣️#tejaswiprakash #TejasswiParkash #winningmoment #TejRanFam #DadasahebPhalkeAwards #Naagin6WithTejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/taTA2vAoXl — Shazia awan (@Shaziaawanawan0) February 20, 2023

Tejaswi Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Naagin 6

Tejaswi, who came to receive the award, said, “This is my first time attending the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards and I am honored to be here. Thank you to the nominated jury and the amazing fans who voted that I deserved this award. I am so excited to get this for Naagin and want to dedicate Ekta Kapoor Mam. Thanks to Bala Ji Telefilms, Colors and Viacom. Yes, I want to keep working hard… and I’m really looking forward to all the adventures ahead… and I hope you can be proud in the future too.. Thank you.”