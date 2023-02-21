Alia Bhatt Introduces Her Special Friend To Fans, Gives Her Luxurious Closet Tour: Checkout!

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt recently received the Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival on Monday. For the occasion she chose to wear white saree. During getting ready Alia Took some pictures and shared with her fans.

Alia Gave Tour Of Her Closets

In the picture Alia is seen in front of mirror getting ready for The Award show. She has taken a mini fan in her hand and seen taking cool air from that. In the mirror Alia’s closet is clearly visible .There Are a lot of shoes in the side closet and clothes hanging. Sharing the picture Alia introduce her fan as her friend. She wrote: “Meet My Friend, My Fan”. Reacting to the pictures many fans commented ,”that’s Ranbir’s shoes collection. ”

Alia Bhatt and Rekha’s Bond Make Fans Aww

During Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Alia Bhatt also met veteran actress Rekha at the event in Mumbai. Rekha also received a special award for Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry. They then posed together for the paparazzi with the trophy on the red carpet. Rekha and Alia also met on the red carpet before the awards ceremony. Posing for the paparazzi, Rekha kisses Alia on the cheek. The younger actors ended up laughing at the entrance.

The actress was dressed in a white sari and Rekha in a golden sari, with her hair pulled back into her signature bun. Along with Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. But he wasn’t in town for the trophy.