Uncle Allu Arjun Rejoices At The Birth Of “Niece”, Lavishes Love On Cousin Ramcharan’s Daughter!

Ramcharan had a great start to the year 2023. His film RRR received international acclaim, as his wife Upasana Kamineni gave birth to a baby girl the day before, on June 20.South industries also joined in his joy. While grandfather-turned-Chiranjeevi rejoiced, Jr NTR wished his RRR co-stars Ramcharan and Upasana on Lakshmi’s arrival.Following in the footsteps of Junior NTR, Pushpa-The Rule star and Nanhi Pari’s uncle Allu Arjun has also expressed his joy at Ramcharan’s daughter’s birth.

Allu Arjun Showers love on Ram Charan’s Baby Girl

Ramcharan and Upasana are congratulated on the birth of their daughter by Allu Arjun. He turned to Twitter to express his joy at the birth of their daughter, writing, “Many congratulations to my brother Ramcharan with pure heart like gold and my dearest Upasana on this special arrival.” So pleased for Grandma Surekha Garu and Grandpa Chiranjeevi “.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan is Cousin Brother

For the small angel, the Pushpa: The Rule actress used the hashtag megaprincesses. Let us inform you that Allu Arjun and Ramcharan are cousins in the relationship. Allu is two years younger than Ramcharan. The daughter of Ramcharan and Upasana appears to be Allu Arjun’s niece in the relationship as Surekha is Allu Arjun’s Buaa(aunt) , who is married to Chiranjeevi. In this case, Chiranjeevi is ‘Foofa’ Of Allu Arjun in connection.

Upasana Kamineni, Ramcharan’s wife and businesswoman, gave birth to a baby girl at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Ramcharan and his wife, who married on June 14, 2012, welcomed their first kid after 11 years of marriage.

Chiranjeevi Is megastar of south Industry

Chiranjeevi, the South Cinema megastar and Ramcharan’s father had shared the pleasure of his daughter-in-law Upasana’s pregnancy with fans last year. In terms of Ramcharan’s forthcoming projects, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Game Changer,’ which will be released in theatres in the year 2023.