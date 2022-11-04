Urvashi Dholakia Shows Stretch Marks In Swimsuit Pics; Says, “I Don’t Need Validation”

TV star Urvashi Dholakia shared a special post on Instagram that can inspire people, especially women, to accept their bodies as they are. She shared a heartwarming long note. She described the hardships women go through in their lives. She shared a series of pictures of herself in a swimsuit standing in a pool. She gave many poses while clicking on the camera.

She captioned it, “EMBRACING WOMANHOOD (red heart emoji). From time unknown, women have been judged ! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want, do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want! My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation!”

She further added, “Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes coz A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning !”

Fans commented, “Mother of two grown up man and I have been seeing you since I was a child. Yet you have maintained yourself so well,” “You are gorgeous as you are (red heart emoji),” “Goddess,” “Yes, we are what we are! Let us start with respecting ourselves and the world around us will do the same. We need no outside validation.”