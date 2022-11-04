Bipasha Basu Elevates Maternity Wear By Showing Off Her Baby Belly And Pregnancy Glow

Bipasha Basu is enjoying her pregnancy. She often keeps sharing pictures and videos from her pregnancy journey and we bet fans cannot wait for the little one to arrive.

One of Bollywood’s most adored actresses is Bipasha Basu. She’s in the midst of one of her best stages right now. With her spouse Karan Singh Grover, the actress is delivering her first child, and she frequently updates us on her pregnancy progress. Bipasha has been having fun during her pregnancy, as seen in her photos and videos. Her sense of style throughout pregnancy also has always been impeccable. She shared a shot from her photoshoot on Instagram today as well, and we have to confess that she looks fierce in it.

Bipasha Basu posted a photo of herself posing stylishly while sitting on a bench on her Instagram account. Bipasha flaunts her growing baby bump while wearing this glitzy, golden off-shoulder dress with a slit. The lengthy dress rests perfectly on the ground. The actress accessorised with two golden loops and left her hair loose. The unmissable pregnant glow of hers. Bipasha shared this image on her blog, “Love yourself at all times Love the body you live in.”

In the meantime, Bipasha made her pregnancy public in August of this year by writing a note that A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,”. Bipasha and Karan recently invited their close circle of relatives to a baby shower they threw in Mumbai. Karan sported a blue suit, while the actress chose a peach gown.