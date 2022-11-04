Rishab Shetty Meets AB De Villiers, The Cricketer Enthusiastically Acknowledges Kantara

Rishab Shetty met AB de Villiers, who is most known to fans for his affiliation with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer applauded Kantara, the actor’s most recent box-office success.

Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s film “Kantara” is breaking box office records. Rishabh met the well-known South African cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers on Thursday while on the road promoting his most recent nationwide release.

Fans are going crazy after Rishabh posted a video with AB de Villiers on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru.”

About Kantara

Rishab Shetty is the director and star of the action-thriller Kantara, which examines the traditional traditions of Kambla and Buta Kola. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil are among the actors who appear in it. Vijay Kirgandur is in charge of producing the film under the Hombale Films label. Kantara has numerous subplots that can be developed and further explored, and Rishab had previously said that he might make a sequel to the movie. He added that a prequel may be created to examine some of the characters’ origin stories. After Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Rishab’s first release was Kantara.

When they saw their two favourites together, RCB supporters couldn’t contain their excitement and filled the comment section. The unfamiliar, AB de Villiers declared his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021.

Since its September 30 release, Rishab Shetty’s “Kantara” has been doing incredibly well at the box office. The Kannada movie has amassed over Rs. 300 crores in worldwide box office receipts and has established itself as the top earner of the year.