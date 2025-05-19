Urvashi Rautela Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes: Hole In Gown Sparks Internet Reactions

Urvashi Rautela returned to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year, marking her second appearance. Known for her over-the-top fashion statements and unconventional choices, Urvashi made heads turn once again, though not entirely for the reasons she may have hoped. While posing for the cameras at the screening of O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent), the actor suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Clad in a dramatic black silk taffeta gown by Naja Saade Couture, Urvashi waved gracefully to the paparazzi. However, eagle-eyed internet users quickly spotted a noticeable hole near her arm, visible as she lifted it during her red carpet moment. The video clips of the incident were widely circulated across social media platforms.

Fashion watchdog page Diet Sabya shared the video in their Instagram stories, accompanied by a cheeky monologue: “Dekho, gotta respect the hustle. Bichari, I feel bad for her. Walking the red carpet where there are no paps in Cannes is basically the kiss of death.” One user commented, “Is that a hole there????” while another on X quipped, “First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?”

Despite the wardrobe mishap, Urvashi styled her look with signature flair. The gown featured sheer full-length sleeves, a sweetheart neckline over a corseted bodice, and a voluminous pleated skirt with a long train. She completed the look with a twisted updo, emerald-cut earrings, an embellished pink clutch, and bold makeup that included coral lips, winged eyeliner, and highlighted cheeks.

The moment may have been unintended, but as always, Urvashi managed to keep the internet talking.