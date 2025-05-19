Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who rose to fame in the 90s and recently made headlines with her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a health update with her fans, urging everyone to stay cautious.

In a brief note, Shilpa wrote, “Hello people! I’ve been tested positive for COVID,” and reminded her followers, “Stay safe and wear your masks.” Her post sparked an outpouring of love and concern from fans and well-wishers, many of whom flooded the comments section with prayers and messages for her speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit (@shilpashirodkar73)

“Get well soon,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Whatt… Ohhh ma’am… please take care.” Other messages included, “Take care,” “My God… get well soon,” and “Oh!!! Please take care Shilpa ji and get well soon, my best wishes.” The flurry of responses highlighted the deep affection her audience still holds for her.

About Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar was a well-known face in Hindi cinema during the late ’80s and ’90s, appearing in several hit films between 1989 and 2000. After taking a long break, she returned to the screen with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013 and reconnected with audiences once again during her stint on Bigg Boss 18 in 2024.

Married to Aparesh Ranjit since 2000, Shilpa is also the elder sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Earlier this year, she impressed fans by revealing her drastic physical transformation after Bigg Boss 18, having lost around 13-14 kilos. In a post celebrating her journey, she wrote, “My #BiggBoss journey has been about growth, learning, and transformation! Enjoying the new ME!”

As she recovers from COVID-19, her fans continue to send strength and positivity, standing by their beloved star.