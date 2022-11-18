Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Photos From Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Are Waiting To See Them Together

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are the latest pairings to join Bollywood, who will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next. This fresh pairing is surely exciting the fans! The movie, which has been in production for about a year, appears to be a love story. Fans couldn’t get enough of these two after recent online leaks of the film’s BTS photos. Vicky can be seen riding a bike in the pictures, while Sara is nearby, dressed modestly in a saree and a mangalsutra.

Earlier this year, Sara took to her Instagram account to share that the movie’s shoot had come to an end. Sara posted a motion picture of the movie ” It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you, @laxman.utekar, sir, for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

She added Vicky Kaushal as a tag and said, “@vickykaushal09″ every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”

Vicky Kaushal wrote in the comment section, ” Thank You for being you, Sara! You are all things amaze… both as a person and as an Actor.”