Karan Johar Revealed Kajol’s Crush On This Bollywood Actor, And It’s Not Ajay Devgn- Deets Inside

Kajol may be married to Ajay Devgn now, but it turns out that she had a major crush on another Bollywood actor before she met her husband. Kajol is one of the most capable and skilled actors in Bollywood. She has consistently proven her fortitude and risen to the pinnacle of versatility. The actress gained recognition for her work with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 thriller Baazigar. Kajol has since appeared in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan.

Karan Johar’s shocking revelation of Kajol’s “secret crush”

Kajol recently appeared on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote her film Salaam Venky. During it, judge Karan Johar disclosed the actress’s secret crush, not her husband, Ajay Devgn. In the Colors TV ad, Kajol and Karan joined in a fun in which they each responded to questions about the other. During this, the host, Maniesh Paul, questioned Karan about Kajol’s other major Bollywood fling outside Ajay Devgn. Johar responded, “Akshay Kumar,” revealing that she had a serious crush on the actor. In the meantime, Kajol and Akshay worked together on the 1994 movie Yeh Dillagi.

Regarding Salaam Venky, which features Kajol, it was written and directed by Revathy and is produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal under their banners, Blive Productions and RTake Studios. On December 9, 2022, Salaam Venky will be released in theatres. Along with Kajol, other notable actors who have important roles in the movie include Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Apart from that, Kajol will next be seen in The Good Wife, a film version of the same-named American legal and political drama television series that stars Robert King and Michelle King in key roles. Suparn Verma, the film’s director, plans for it to premiere on Disney+Hotstar.