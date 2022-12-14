Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Share A Moment Of Love Radiating Major Couple Goals At Awards Night!

Last week, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The duo attended an awards function in Mumbai on Tuesday. But they did not pose on the red carpet. Instead, Vicky joined her Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara Advani to pose for the picture. Now a short romantic video of Vicky sharing a quick hug with Katrina at the event has surfaced online.

Vicky Kaushal was in a shiny black suit with a white shirt. He wore a bowtie too. On the other hand, Katrina wore a colorful shimmering gown. As they posed separately on the red carpet, they exchanged quick hugs. They had a short chat before going their separate ways. In a video, Vicky was seen asking Katrina about something. She answered him with a smile. He quickly hugged her as well as held her hand before bidding her farewell. The couple shared a moment of love.

Vicky was later seen with Kiara Advani. He was seen holding her while shielding her from the crowd. She received the Golden Beauty of the Year Award. On the other hand, Vicky received the Icon of the Year award. Katrina, who has her own cosmetics brand, bagged the beauty entrepreneur of the year award.

Before the award night, Vicky shared a few pictures of his look for the night. He captioned it, “Ready for tonight in shining armour!” He shared glimpses of his dinner. He said, “Promotions, screening, award show ke baad pav bhaji from Amar Juice Centre…ohohoo…Kya Baat Hai!!”