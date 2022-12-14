Pathaan: Netizens Convinced ‘Besharam Rang’ A Copy Of French Song ‘Makeba’

The upcoming film Pathaan is causing a storm on the internet for various reasons. Firstly, it is marking a comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a hiatus of four years and secondly, the chiseled look of Khan in the movie is raising the temperatures. Now, on the top of all this, its latest song ‘Besharam Rang’ is grabbing eyeballs and is trending all over.

Featuring Shah with the ever so gorgeous Deepika Padukone, the track takes the audience to the beautiful locales of Spain as the pair grooves to the tunes of it. While some are hailing the makers to giving a chartbuster with a sizzling chemistry of Shah and Padukone, some others are not happy with the similarities the song shares with a French song.

Netizens are saying that this song is a copy of ‘Makeba’ by Jain. And not just allegations, they are coming up with strong proofs by sharing the video link of ‘Makeba’ and drawing a comparison of its music to Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’.

Meanwhile, some users are also accusing makers of copying scenes from a hit song of film War ‘Ghungroo’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

One user tweeted, “Yep it bloody is. Jain’s song Makeba was plagiarised to create #BesharamRang for #Pathaan”

Yep it bloody is. Jain’s song Makeba was plagiarised to create #BesharamRang for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/glZPYHiwMO — Karna (@FranciumKarna) December 12, 2022

Another wrote, “T :- 6 Forget about Ismail Abbas Qawwal for stealing the lines “Hume toh loot liya milke ______ Walon ne” Bollywood (Pathaan) even inspired this French Singer Jain to steal song BGM for Makeba in 2016…. #BesharamRang @GemsOfBollywood”

T :- 6 Forget about Ismail Abbas Qawwal for stealing the lines “Hume toh loot liya milke ______ Walon ne” Bollywood (Pathaan) even inspired this French Singer Jain to steal song BGM for Makeba in 2016….#BesharamRang @GemsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/VcmvGFKJIq — Tejas Rameshrao Tirukhe (@tejastirukhe) December 12, 2022

A third user penned, “#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy. The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable.”

For the unversed, Siddharth Anand’s much awaited film film Pathaan is going to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.