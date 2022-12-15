Vivek Oberoi Refuses To Talk On His Past Relationship With Aishwarya Rai; Says, ‘It Is Over Now’

Actor Vivek Oberoi opens up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend, actress Aishwarya Rai, in a new interview. He refuses to answer questions about her, pointing out that he has a past. But he still said a few words of wisdom to creatively gifted young people.

Vivek dated Aishwarya Rai before breaking up in 2003. He claimed that Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend Salman Khan threatened him for dating her and later ruined his career. Vivek later married Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in October 2010. They currently have two children.

During the interview, Vivek was asked if he should go public with his relationship with Aishwarya early in his career in Bollywood. He smiled and declined to comment. He told the Bollywood Bubble: Your job is you and you give it 100%. It happens everywhere. You can see it everywhere. My only suggestion is if they can’t attack you because of your experience, if they can’t attack you because of your talent, if they can’t attack you because of your work. Don’t give them a chance to attack you and switch to something else. don’t do it. It will damage your commitment to yourself and your career.

In the same conversation, the subject of Aishwarya was brought up again when Vivek asked why he didn’t tell Aishwarya Rai about his personal life until after he ended the relationship and got married. “I realized that if you don’t want people to talk about your personal life, if you are sensitive like most people, you shouldn’t project it,” he replied.

Vivek recently appeared at Dharavi Bank alongside Suniel Shetty. It Stream on MX Player.