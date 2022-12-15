‘Brahmastra’ Writer Hussain Dalal Gets Married, Alia Bhatt Congratulates Newly Weds; Pictures Inside!

The Brahmastra writer Hussain Dalal shared his wedding pictures with his wife on Instagram page. The entire team of Brahmastra including Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy congratulated Hussain who tied his wedding knot with Zeeba in a confidential ceremony happened on Tuesday. The couple was seen twinning in their delicate wedding attires as green color in common.

Hussain donned a green colored kurta pyjama while the blushing bride was noticed in a pastel green lehenga. As Hussain posted his wedding images, he captioned it as, “Her laugh was love at first sight to the blind man in a dark cave”- atticus. Zeeba came into my life at the peak of the pandemic and while the world had found no cures or answers I had found mine.”

Furthermore the writer-actor mentioned that he and Zeeba met for the first time not as strangers but instead as lovers who had not met since centuries. Zeeba made him realize what exactly love feels like and both had realized their destinies which was destined to be unfolded.

As soon as their images went viral, their companions and peers began to post heartfelt wishes in the form of lovely messages inside the comments section. Recent mother, Alia Bhatt wrote, “How gorgeous. Congratulations.” Popular television actress, Mouni Roy shared a message, “Heartiest congratulations.” Indian you tuber star, Bhuvan Bam wrote, “Dil” in the comments section of the post. Another actor, Hazel Keech Singh wished and wrote, “Happy for you Hussu.” The actor felt overjoyed as the writer found the appropriate person to brighten up his days.

On the professional front, part one of Brahmastra is the first portion of trilogy in the Astraverse directed by Ayan Mukherji. The film stares Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni along ith several others. The film has made a great box office record and fore gathered several optimistic approaches from the viewers collecting over Rs 425 crore worldwide.