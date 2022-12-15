Janhvi Kapoor Poses Hand-In-Hand With Rumored BF Orhan Awatramani; Check Out Pictures!

Rumours and speculations are a part and parcel of Bollywood. Actors get linked to someone overnight. And a spot-on example of one such rumoured relationship that is refusing to settle down anytime soon is that of starlet Janhvi Kapoor and her buddy Orhan Awatramani. Rumour mills are abuzz with their alleged love affair for a very long time. And recently, the two arrived hand-in-hand at an event which further fueled their link-up speculations.

Among the various stars, Kapoor reached the red carpet of Femina Beauty Awards. She looked uberly stylish in a neon, backless mermaid outfit with her hair tightly closed in a bun. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was her chemistry with Awatramani who joined the diva in a a shimmery black jacket over a black tee with matching cargos. The duo posed for the cameras mushily while holding each other’s hand.

Let us tell you that earlier this month, a common friend of Janhvi and Orhan revealed that the pair is not dating. He said that they never shared any romantic feelings for each other and are poles apart. “Yes, they are friends- but that’s all that is to it,” he quoted. But latest outing of the two tell a different story.

Meanwhile, rumours of Janhvi getting back with her ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya are also rife. The duo made headlines when they were clicked together at a restaurant and furthermore, arriving together at writer-producer Amrit Pal Bindra’s Diwali party. His drooling comments on Janhvi’s recent post has added fuel to fire.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is proving her mettle with the choice of scripts she is picking up. She appeared last in the survivor thriller, Mili. Before that, the actress won accolades for Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi’s next films include Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.