‘What A Joke!’: Internet Fumes Up After Alia Bhatt Wins HCA’s Spotlight Award For Her Brief Role In RRR!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt flourished on personal as well as professional level last year. Personally, she got married to her long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and gave birth to a baby girl while professionally, Alia delivered four back-to-back hits. One of her films ‘RRR’ from the year 2022 where Alia appeared in a brief role is scripting history continuously. The movie is unstoppable at various award ceremonies.

Alia Bhatt wins HCA’s Spotlight Award

After winning big at the Golden Globe Awards, SS Rajamouli’s film has recently lifted five awards at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. Among these trophies, one belongs to Alia Bhatt for her role as Sita in RRR. Now, netizens are irked with her win as they feel Alia just had a cameo in the film and did not do much to deserve this award.

The team of HCA shared the news on their official Instagram handle. They wrote, “Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share the awards that we are sending to N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt next week. Gratitude for all the love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association.”

Alia Bhatt trolled for her victory

As soon as this news reached online, internet began reacting to it. One user wrote, “Award for Alia Bhatt? What has she done in RRR?” Another stated, “Is it worth to give award to Aliabutt?” A third one penned, “Now I doubt Hollywood ceremonies too. How can Alia win an award. What a joke. Ajay and Olivia had more screen space than her. Alia did nothing. Even the team is ignoring her.” “Why wasting your award on someone who is hardly there for 2 min?”, asked a fourth user.

Alia Bhatt’s recent achievements

Besides HCA’s Spotlight award, Alia has recently won Dadasaheb Phalke International Award and Zee Cine Award for her portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She has also become the only Bollywood star to made a place for her on variety’s Impactful International Women of 2023 list. She has been named for her stint in ‘RRR’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is coming up next with Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Our Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pipeline.