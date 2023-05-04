‘What Message…’, Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Slams Channel For Offering ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ To Sheezan Khan!

‘Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul’ fame actor Sheezan Khan is in a lot of discussions after the death of his co-star and alleged girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha’s mother accused Sheezan of abetting Tunisha’s suicide.

Now, Sheezan who got bail in March after being in jail for a long time is beginning a new chapter of his life. He is going to participate in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Sheezan had to sought permission from the court for international traveling for the same which he has got recently. But Tunisha’s mother Vanita Singh is not happy with Sheezan’s participation in the show.

Tunisha’s mother reacted on Sheezan’s participation in KKK 13

Recently, Maharashtra’s Vasai Court returned Sheezan’s passport and allowed him to travel abroad for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Meanwhile, Tunisha’s mother Vanita has opposed this in a conversation with ANI.





Expressing her dissatisfaction, Vanita said, “I heard that Sheezan is getting offers from reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message does this channel (Colors) want to give to the society by giving a chance to an under trial prisoner for a serious offence under section 306 of the IPC and against whom the police has filed a 524 page charge sheet. Our kids and aspiring actors will feel that the easiest way to get away after committing a crime is through these reality shows.”

Sheezan’s release from jail

Tunisha Sharma took her life by hanging on the sets of her show on 24 December, 2022. The actress’s mother had filed a case against Sheezan Khan alleging the actor of cheating and abetting her daughter’s suicide. After this Sheezan was arrested. He spent about two and a half months in prison. Sheezan was granted bail on March 5, 2023 with a signed bond of Rs 1 lakh.