Pankit Thakker is an Indian television actor who is best known for his role as Dr Atul Joshi in the popular medical drama series “Dill Mill Gayye”. The show, which aired on Star One from 2007 to 2010, was a huge hit and gained a massive fan following in India. Pankit Thakker’s portrayal of Dr Atul Joshi was widely appreciated by the audience, and he became a household name in India. The show was a critical and commercial success and is still remembered fondly by fans of Indian television.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now making headlines for her online series Citadel. She is known for speaking her thoughts, and the actress has strong feelings about a variety of issues. Priyanka never shies away from expressing her opinions, whether on the gender wage gap, parenthood; nevertheless, not everyone agrees with her. Pankit Thakker, recently slammed the desi girl for her statements on pay parity. He called it a poor manner of promoting her project. Scroll down for more information.

Pankit Thakker Sharply Reacted To Priyanka’s Comments

Pankit, who has been a part of some blockbuster projects and is doing incredibly well in his profession, was recently asked about Priyanka’s pay parity comment. The actress stated that she used to get 10% of the money in contrast to the hero’s wage for films. Notably, her opinion did not sit well with Pankit, who reacted angrily to her remarks.





Pankit Called Priyanka Disgraceful

Pankit said that it is a cheap approach to market yourself and your projects. She is forgetting that in all of her successful films, from Hero to Krissh to Don, people have gone to see either Sunny Deol or Hrithik Roshan or SRK. They didn’t go to see those films because Priyanka was in them and the focus was on her.

About parity pay, Pankit had strong opinion. He said, let’s consider movies like Fashion and Mary Kom, did Arjan Bajwa or Darshan Kumar. Did they get the same pay as Priyanka Chopra? He even said that he used to be a great fan of Priyanka Chopra. But after her pay parity comments, he called Priyanka fake and disgraceful!