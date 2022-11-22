When Zeenat Aman’s Ex-husband Sanjay Khan Thrashed Her Brutally; Caused Permanent Damage To Her Eye

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has broken several stereotypes in the Hindi film industry. She has set a benchmark that many still desire to break. But little do people from the current generation know that when this tremendously talented actress was at the peak of her career, she suffered a major setback in her personal life. The Dum Maaro Dum fame actress got separated from her ex-husband Sanjay Khan, who later assaulted her physically.

Talking about the miserable incident, a report states that after parting ways with Sanjay, Zeenat once went to a hotel where he was partying with his wife Zarine Katrak to settle the issue of dates with Sanjay. On seeing her, Sanjay lost his calm and started beating her badly in front of many people. He reportedly pulled her by her hair, thrashed her incessantly on the floor and hit her multiple times on the head. The smashing was so intense that it caused permanent damage to one of Zeenat’s eyes.

The horrifying incident was confirmed by Zeenat’s doctor. In an interview, he had quoted, “This is not the first time this man (Sanjay Khan) has beaten her. Once before, she (Zeenat Aman) was given a black eye and kicked in the ribs so hard that I insisted on an X-Ray for fear of a crack.”

For the unversed, Zeenat Aman tied the knot with Sanjay Khan in 1978. But within a year of their marriage, they started facing issues which led to their divorce in 1979. Later, Sanjay married Zarine Katrak with whom he had four children- Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan, Zayed Kahn and Simone Arora. Zeenat, on the other hand, married Mazhar Khan in 1985 and has two children from her marriage- Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan.