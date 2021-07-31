The most awaited reality show on TV, Bigg Boss will be back with its 15th season. Its digital version titled Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on 8 August on Voot. The streaming on the digital platform will continue for six weeks, and after six weeks the controversial show will shift its airing to television. A-list producer-director, Karan Johar will be seen hosting the digital version of the show.

As visible in the promo, the OTT version of Bigg Boss is coming with a tagline ‘Over the Top meets Over The Top.’ This has made fans more curious about the entire make-up of the show this time. In a recent interaction with media, Karan Johar was asked about who he thinks will be a great fit to enter the house amongst his friend’s circle. Any Guesses? Well, the filmmaker named Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He said, “Two people who can get the OverTheTop quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will be great fun to watch.”

KJo thinks that this season will be over the top and he is quite excited to meet all the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house this year. He added, “I’m really looking forward to meeting all the contestants and making some life-long memories with them. Believe it or not! This season, Bigg Boss OTT will have lots of drama and will surely be Over the Top. I can tell!”

For the unversed, Karan Johar was earlier seen hosting his own talk show, Koffee With Karan. He is really excited about hosting Bigg Boss. Earlier in an interview with the media portal, he mentioned that he and his mother love the show and they never missed a single episode of Bigg Boss.

Since the show has been announced by the makers, the rumor mills are churning with numerous names from the glamour industry to be the contestants of Salman Khan’s show. Some of the known faces who are being speculated to be part of the show include Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani, Pratik Sehjpal, Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal among others.

Yesterday, the makers of the show have revealed the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. The streaming platform, VOOT shared the promo of famous singer Neha Bhasin and confirmed that she will be locked in the controversial show.