With Her ‘Pregnant’ Comment, Did Taapsee Pannu Takes Jab At Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, And Other Actresses?

When asked about getting married, Taapsee Pannu gives the most offbeat reaction possible by saying that she is not yet pregnant. Taapsee Pannu is a true leader and a true lady who consistently makes jaw-dropping statements. The actress did her first Ask Me Anything on Instagram, where she revealed some shocking facts and made some subtle digs. Genuinely entertaining, she is.

The Dunki actress performed a half-hour Ask Me Anything session with her followers and users on Instagram, during which she answered a wide range of topics. However, one response in particular caught our attention because it concerned the actress’s upcoming wedding. When asked when she plans to tie the knot, Taapsee responded, “I’m not pregnant yet,” which was a really offbeat response. Excuse me? Yes, you read that correctly.

Tapsee and her indirect taunts are common now

Taapsee herself realized she had put her foot in her mouth after stating this, laughed out, and then clarified that she currently has no intentions. Well, several actresses these days, most recently Alia Bhatt and Swara Bhasker, have made pregnancy announcements shortly after their weddings.

Alia’s pregnancy announcement just three months after her wedding garnered a lot of attention. The couple from “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” tied the knot in April of last year, and the couple’s daughter Raha was born in November.

Swara Bhasker announced her pregnancy shortly after getting married to Farhad Ahmad. She also received a lot of hateful comments from admirers. Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, and Natasha Stonkovic are just a few of the older actresses who have publicly revealed pregnancies shortly after their weddings.

In any case, this isn’t the first time Taapsee has been rumored to be making veiled digs at the business. When asked why she wasn’t invited to appear on Koffee With Karan, Taapsee played to her comedic strengths by claiming that her sexual life isn’t exciting enough. In a later interview, Karan explained why he had passed on inviting Taapsee to appear on his show, adding that if she turns down his invitation to discuss potential collaborations, he will be disappointed. The only thing we can say is that we admire Taapsee’s confidence throughout her career.