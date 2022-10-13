5 Fashion Tips For A Timeless Look

The fashion world gets swept by tides of fads every few weeks. Everything starting from clothes to accessories gets tossed out frequently as new styles make their rounds. Despite jumping onto the bandwagon every once in a while, most chic women opt for a timeless look. While it might seem difficult to achieve, you can easily create a timeless look for yourself without spending a fortune.

Below are five simple fashion tips for your timeless fashion look.

Choose Classic Clothes

Clothes are the basics of your wardrobe and the base of your fashion taste. Picking them carefully can be the first step in building a timeless wardrobe. At some point in our life, we’ve wanted to look like celebrities. The bling and pop of color on dresses do look appealing, but creating a timeless look requires more of a sober approach.

Rather than going for fads, try to pick clothing items that truly match your style and persona. Loud colors might seem inviting, but sticking to solids and monochromes will help you create a more mature look. Choose colors that complement one another.

To create a timeless look, pick fabrics that are durable and expensive. Cheap fabric decays fast and can look shabby after a few washes. Durable solid-colored clothing items can be paired with multiple outfits and usually end up being a good investment.

Wear Minimal Makeup

The makeup industry has seen a great revolution in the past few decades. Loud and heavy makeup came as a fad but was soon replaced by subtle and minimal makeup. To create a timeless look, pair minimal makeup with your clothes.

Begin with picking a foundation that matches your exact skin color. Always use concealers and color correctors to even out blemishes and dark patches. Use blush sparingly. Use highlighter only when you have to. Contour your face, but don’t forget to blend the harsh edges well. Use nude lipsticks during the daytime, and pick bold ones for nights. Don’t wear false lashes religiously. Choose them when absolutely necessary.

You can easily find tutorials online for no-makeup or nude makeup looks as they can be a staple for creating a timeless look.

Use Simple Accessories

Accessories enhance the beauty of any look. Adding simple accessories to your outfit can make you look completely different. Just like clothing articles, accessories have seen their fair share of fads. Loud and big jewelry, bracelets, bags, and hats have come and gone. To create a timeless look, always focus on accessories that come in simple and small sizes and accentuate your clothes.

Choose gold or silver jewelry that is small and simple in shape. Avoid going for gaudy imitation jewelry that looks tacky. If you’re into stones, you can check Fierce Forward’s gemstone jewelry for classy and trendy pieces.

You can carry leather purses or bags of single or solid colors with leather straps or chains. You can pair a good quality bag or purse with multiple outfits, so you might want to invest in a classic designer purse.

Focus on the Right Fit

Loose-fitting clothes were in vogue once, but people are shifting towards fitting outfits for a chicer and more modern look. In order for your look to appear timeless, your clothes need to fit your shape. You can buy slightly oversized clothes, but don’t forget to have them tailored. Clothes that hug your body bring out the features in you, and they make you look feminine.

Going for tight-fitting clothes will have an adverse effect. Keep the clothes just enough snug around your body to have your features pop, but don’t make it seem like you’re wearing a smaller size.

Build Your Style

A great way to create a timeless look is to build your style. This includes finding clothes that make you look flattering and comfortable at the same time. Achieving a combination of these two might sound difficult, but it’s not impossible. You can search online to find ideas about clothing that look put together. Then shop accordingly and pick the ones that make you comfortable and confident.

You can also pick a specific style or specific colors (nudes or monochromes) and wear them in a manner that helps define your style. This might require some trial and error on your part, but once you figure your style out, you can continue to repeat it.

Creating a timeless look isn’t rocket science. If you have sufficient knowledge of fashion and fads, you can easily rule out the styles that appear tacky. Do enough research to find what you’re comfortable in and what looks the best on you, and you too can create a timeless wardrobe that brings out the truest beauty in you.