Alia Bhatt’s yoga mantra as she does Ardha Matsyendrasana in her new post:See the post with twist & glow.

Recently, Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt began her Saturday morning with a workout session. Her yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani shared a picture on Instagram, in which Alia performed the Ardha Matsyendrasana. A glimpse of her minimalistic home could also be seen in the background.

Alia Bhatt is one of the fittest actresses in B-Town and her startling pictures on social media are proof of this fact. The picture of Alia Bhatt doing Yoga began doing the rounds on the internet on Saturday.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt wore a pink tank top with magenta tights, with her hair tied in a top knot. “Twist & Glow @aliaabhatt. #aliaabhatt #ardhamatsyendra #yogatwist #spinetwist #detox #yogamumbai #mumbaiyogis #anshukayoga,” Anushka captioned the post.

The actress Alia Bhatt, enthusiasts could see a sneak peek of her home. The wall was accented with rectangular panels to frame a clock and lamp. There was a large yellow sofa with a wooden coffee table in front of it and two contrasting navy blue ottomans to the right. A view of the greenery outside could be seen from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSQdTzPpu5n/?utm_medium=copy_link

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented on the post, “She looks amazing,” while stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Gorgeous glow.” Fans showered love on Alia as well. “Can she get more stunning,” one said. Another called her ‘just like sunshine. “Alianators’ morning made,” a third added.

Alia Bhatt has shared the portrait on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Yoga and sunshine.” Early this week, she wrapped up the shoot of a dark comedy titled Darlings, which also marks her maiden production venture. She is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew.

The actress Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. Her line-up of films also includes Brahmastra, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Takht.

About Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt is a British-Indian actress and singer who works in Hindi-language films. Her awards include four Filmfare Awards. She has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was starred by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2017.