Amy Jackson Shares First Full Pic Of Baby Boy, Shares His Name

Amy Jackson had had one of the most glamorous and happening pregnancies in Tinsel Town. She shared a number of breathtaking pictures throughout her pregnancy and gave everyone some serious pregnancy goals. Whether it was her baby shower, the pictures of the sonogram, or the gorgeous vacation pics she shared with fiance George Panayiotou and the baby bump, she certainly made everyone fall in love with her all over again. And now, she has given birth to a baby boy.

The actress announced the same on her Instagram by sharing a picture of her from the hospital where she can be seen breastfeeding her newborn. She captioned the post, “Our Angel, welcome to the world, Andreas”.

View this post on Instagram Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Sep 23, 2019 at 3:36am PDT

And now, the actress took to her Instagram story to share the first picture of her Andreas. In the post, her son looked absolutely adorable with his eyes closed. She captioned the picture, “Hi world”.