Ananya Panday Caught Wearing T-shirt Similar To Aditya Roy Kapur’s, Sparks Romance Rumors

Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been the talk of the tinsel town of late, courtesy their whirlwind affair, which is out in the open today. It appears the couple, who at first avoided public discussion of their romance, have changed their minds.

Ananya and Aditya’s Romance Takes A Public Turn- Caught On Exotic Holidays

Ananya and Aditya have been observed out and about in the city on multiple occasions, and they have also been going on exotic holidays. The actress wore what appeared to be her boyfriend’s t-shirt when she was spotted in the city on Monday, further declaring her relationship status.

Ananya was seen in Mumbai on Monday morning wearing a casual t-shirt and washed pants. Fans thought her t-shirt looked a lot like one Aditya wore a few days ago as she posed for the paparazzi and then walked past them.

When Aditya and Ananya went to the Maldives for her 25th birthday in October, he was wearing a shirt quite identical to the one in the photo.

It appears that the couple is really serious about making their romance public.

A few weeks ago, Ananya tagged herself as “Ananya Coy Kapur” on Koffee With Karan 8 when she was asked about her relationship status. Sara Ali Khan also gave hints that the Gehraiyaan actress now has a “Night Manager.” Aditya played this role in his web series with the same name.

Couple Seen On Trip To Maldives

Ananya had posted a previously unseen photo of Aditya on her Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, and it appeared to have been taken during their trip to the Maldives.