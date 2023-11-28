Vidya Balan Recalls How People Called Her ‘Miss Goody Two Shoes’, ‘Mad’ For Doing The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan, recently in Goa to attend 54th International Film Festival, fondly discussed how people called her ‘mad’ for doing The Dirty Picture and said ‘It’s going to ruin your career’.

One of the finest actors of Bollywood and that is Vidya Balan, she took to stage at 54th International Film Festival, Goa and revealed a few shocking facts about the time she was approached to do the iconic The Dirty Picture.

‘I was very excited at the prospect of getting to play Silk. But I have to tell you that the first time Milan Lutharia came to me mujhe laga ki, “Aap galat darwaze per to nahin aa gaye?” (Are you sure about me doing Silk?) Because I wouldn’t believe that someone would actually offer me this role.’

Vidya recalled that people had called her ‘mad’ when she was thinking of signing the film.

‘There were some people who told me, “Are you sure? It’s going to ruin your career. It may actually spell the end of your career because you know you have been Miss Goody Two Shoes.” In the response to which she had retorted, ‘Miss Goody Two Shoes ka kya matlab hai? (What does Miss Goody Two Shoes mean?) I have hardly done 5-6 films. It’s not like 30 years into films and then I’m trying something different. This is why I’m an actor.’

She also opened up about her mindset of signing such a bold film.

‘There was this burning desire to do things that people couldn’t imagine I could do but I knew I could do. I was thrilled to bits when the film came to me. I said yes instinctively.’

How The Dirty Picture brought Vidya Balan in limelight

For playing the controversial role of Silk Smitha, Vidya Balan not only won critical acclaim but also the prestigious National Award for her outstanding performance.

Vidya told Filmfare that people began calling her ‘sexy’ after The Dirty Picture which had never happened before. The film also got her a huge success all over and people were surprised to see her in such a different role. The film went on to be a career defining step.

Vidya’s parents’ stance on signing the film

Vidya was very candid during a conversation with India Today.

‘The moment I met Milan he inspired faith in me. So I knew he has a certain aesthetic sense. I knew it won’t be cheap.’ Then she recalled talking to her parents before signing the film.

‘I remember speaking to my parents at that time and I asked, “Should I do it?” My parents, they are obviously not from the film industry, so they kept saying, “No, do what feels right.”. I asked myself ‘what feels right’ and the answer was loud and clear: Do the film. So I went ahead and did it.’

The Dirty Picture: In a glance

Milan Lutharia’s The Dirty Picture features Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha in the leading role. The movie is a semi-biography based on the life of controversial actress Silk Smitha. Silk Smitha was a small town girl and wanted to be an actress. She came to Chennai to try her luck and goes on to become one of the popular actresses of her time using her sexuality.

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor and Emran Hashmi. The film was released in 2011 and in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.