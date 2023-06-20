BB OTT 2: Aliya Recalls Her And Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Love Story, Also Talks About Mystery Man!

The second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT ‘ will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17. In this show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Alia Siddiqui appears as a contender. Aaliya and Nawaz have been in the news for a long time due to personal issues. However, now that Aaliya has entered the Bigg Boss house, numerous revelations are expected from her.

Aaliya, on the other hand, appears to be in a good mood since her arrival to the house. In the midst of this, on the third day, she opened some secrets of her personal life with the co-contestant and discussed about Nawaz and her love story.

Aliya Siddiqui Talks about Her and Nawazuddin’s love story

In the most recent episode, Aaliya reminisced about her love life with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. When Cyrus Broacha pressed him on it, he disclosed some details. Alia remembered the encounter, stating, “She met Nawaz in 2003.” At the time, his brother worked as his assistant. He once resided in Ekta Nagar. I was kicked out of my PG (paying guest). His brother invited me to live with them at the time. I was unsettled. I fell in love with his eyes the first time I saw his picture. We eventually met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.

Aliya Siddiqui Talks about mystery man in her life After divorce

Cyrus then questioned about Alia’s mystery man after divorce. Alia said, ‘The other individual is Italian, and he’s extremely lovely. That is beyond a doubt. So one of my friends used to like him, and I told him everything. Nothing stood in our way at the time. We started conversing when he commented on my eyes. He is a software developer. He respects and loves me. He makes me feel protected and secure. That is why, after 19 years, I decided to be honest about my relationship. I wasn’t afraid.”

Will Aliya Siddiqui marry with mystery man?

Cyrus boosted Alia’s faith in marriage and asked whether she had any marriage plans in the future. “No man,” Aaliya replied. In this life, I shall not marry. Now I don’t believe in marriage.”