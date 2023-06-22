BB OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Opens On Her Failed Marriage And Having No Child: Checkout Here

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ participants are doing all in their power to keep viewers entertained. In the midst of all this, it is also evident that certain family members have strong bonds with their fellow competitors, and they are also exchanging personal information about their life. Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is also seen discussing her personal life openly with her co-contestant in the fifth episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Pooja Bhatt Talks about Failed marriage

In the latest episode, Pooja Bhatt seems straightforward about her failed marriage with Bebika Dhurve. Pooja discusses her decision to end her marriage to Manish Makhija. Pooja Bhatt said, “I have been married for almost 11 years. Then we came to the conclusion that something was wrong and we shouldn’t continue to lie. We just have one opportunity. there was no dress rehearsal for this.”

Bebika then queries Pooja as to whether her ex-husband was an actor. When asked this, Pooja responds, “He was not an actor, but he was associated with the media business, and he is a good person.”

Pooja Bhatt Talks about having no Kids

Talking about having kids, Pooja responds, “When I was feeling that way, my heart wasn’t in the proper place. Even though I love kids, I didn’t want to have kids when I wanted them. However, I couldn’t lie at the time because I didn’t want to have kids. Even though it’s possible that I’ll never meet someone, I can’t lie because when we do, the blame game begins, and I didn’t want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We parted ways while maintaining our composure.

Who Was Pooja Bhatt’s Husband?

Let us each tell you how Pooja Bhatt fell in love with Manish Makhija, an Indian VJ and restaurant owner from Mumbai. Following their initial encounter, Pooja and Manish quickly grew close friends before falling in love. In 2003, Pooja Bhatt wed Manish after just two months of courting. After 11 years of marriage, they both divorced in 2014.