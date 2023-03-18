‘Besharmi’: Krishna Mukherjee Faces Backlash For Passionately Lip-Locking Her Husband Publicly!

Television actress Krishna Mukherjee married boyfriend Chirag Batliwal on March 13 in Goa. Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actress shared her wedding photos on Instagram, and the lovely couple’s sweet moments have become a real treat for fans.

From cutting the wedding cake to the dance floor, photos of couples in love have gone viral all over the internet. Chirag Batliwala was seen kissing her wife without hesitation among friends and relatives.

Krishna Mukherjee lip-locked husband publicly

The smile on Krishna Mukherjee’s face only intensified as she applied the color red on behalf of Chirag Batliwala. After the Bengali wedding, Krishna Mukherjee also arranged a Parsi wedding according to the man’s religion. The actor also showed off a great parsi priest-like appearance. During varmala, friends seat both of them on chairs to make the ceremony more enjoyable. Deeply in love with Chirag Batliwal, Krishna Mukherjee lip-locked her lips in public and captured the romantic moment.

Netizens Troll Krishna Mukherjee for Lip-locking publicly

Reacting to the picture Many user now trolling Krishna mukherjee and Her husband for lip-locking among friends and relatives so passionately. One user wrote, ” You people made the society dirty. What kind of message you are portraying”.while one wrote, ” Even We are Christian but never seen such thing in our family. This is so cheap”.One another commented, ” Don’t they have Mother- father, sister, brother or relatives. How they are doing this so comfortably? ”

After marriage, Krishna Mukherjee has received a grand welcome at Chirag Batliwala’s house. The actress is continuously giving her wedding updates to her fans by sharing beautiful pictures of her wedding.