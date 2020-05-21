Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh won hearts when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to meet his daughter. However, there’s shocking news that has come to the fore. As per a news in Dainik Bhaskar, Sana’s father Santokh, or Sukh Pradhan has been booked by the Punjab Police on charges of rape.

According to the report, Shehnaaz Gill’s father raped the lady in his car at gunpoint. Tha lady is 40-year-old and had reached the Santokh Singh’s house to meet her boyfriend. She alleged that it was then when the accused raper her in his car and that too at gunpoint.

The case is reported to have taken place on May 14 but the case was registered yesterday only. The accused, Santokh Singh, has allegedly been absconding. The report further states that the lady states in the report that Santokh Singh has been good friends with her friends Lucky Sandhu aka Randhir Singh Sandhu for the last 12 year who hails from Jalandhar.

A few days back, the lady got into a fight with lucky and she later came to know that lucky is residing at Sanotkh Singh’s house at beas. That’s when she arrived on May 14 at 5:30 pm to meet her friend at Satonkh Singh’s house in her car. Santokh Singh who was waiting for her outside his house. Santokh then made her sit in his car and promised that he will take her to meet Lucky. Santokh then raped the lady at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, alleges the woman.

