BTS Triumphs At 2023 MAMA Awards: Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice

BTS, the beloved South Korean band, clinched significant victories at the 2023 MAMA Awards. “At this year’s MAMA Awards in Tokyo, Japan, BTS secured two prestigious titles, Worldwide Fans’ Choice, and Icon of the Year, making them the standout winners of the night.”

Full list of winners at the 2023 MAMA Awards (Day 1)

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS Worldwide Fans’ Choice: SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, ATEEZ, Lim Young-woong, Zerobaseone, and BTS Favourite Asian Female Group: Kep1er Favourite New Artist: Zerobaseone and RIIZE Favourite International Artist: Yoshiki Galaxy Neo Flip Artist: TREASURE Favourite Asian Male Group: INI Inspiring Achievement: TVXQ

Fans flood social media with congratulatory comments

After the announcement of this year’s MAMA Awards winners, fans took to social media to express their congratulations to the K-pop idols. A video of Jungkook’s acceptance speech for BTS’ Worldwide Icon of the Year Daesang Award at the 2023 MAMA Awards was shared by a fan.

Another fan expressed, “An unprecedented global top artist who is writing a new history every moment! Congratulations, BTS.” Yet another fan shared, “Jungkook’s acceptance speech video for BTS winning the Worldwide Icon Of The Year (Daesang) at the 2023 MAMA Awards. He looks so handsome! This marks BTS’ 74th Daesang. Congratulations, BTS!”

Also Read

Controversy Erupts Over BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D Remix Amid Israel-Palestine Issue

BTS prepares for military enlistment

As BTS prepares for military enlistment, the members are currently on a hiatus. Jungkook, ahead of his service, shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Weverse, expressing gratitude for their love and support. “In December, I will start a new journey. I’m leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up with the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind,” he wrote.