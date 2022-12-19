Divya Agarwal Plays A ‘Gold Digger’ In Her New Funny Reel, Claps Back At Those Accused Her For Choosing Money Over Love!

Recently, popular reality TV face and actress Divya Agarwal broke the internet with the news of her engagement with Mumbai-based businessman and restaurateur beau Apurva Padgaonkar just nine months after her break up with long-time boyfriend Varun Sood. While many congratulated Agarwal for the same, a certain section of audiences tagged her as a gold digger for choosing a rich life partner and cheating on Sood.

Now, Divya has finally hit back at all those who alleged her for choosing money over love in a hilarious way. She shared a funny reel in which she is seen taking a dig at her trolls. The video begins with Divya and Apurva sleeping peacefully on the bed. While Apurva is in a deep sleep, Divya wakes up from behind and quietly moves out of the room. Putting up a mischievous face, she reaches her garden balcony. At this point, Apurva catches her red-handed. Divya is seen digging up the mud in a potted plant with a stick. Apurva, who is confused by her actions asks, “Jaana, what are you digging?” At this point, Divya leaves viewers in splits as she replies, “Gold!” with an evil yet the hilarious expression on her face.

As soon as this clip reached social media, fans started reacting to it. Many applauded Divya for handling her haters in an amusing way. One user wrote, “Ahaahahahhaha aaahahahahh kya tamacha mara he public ko maza aa gaya😂😂😂.” Another stated, “Best answer to trollers😂😂”. A third one wrote, “Took me a time to get it but this was epic😂😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

For the unversed, Divya was celebrating her 30th birthday when the engineer-turned-businessman and owner of several restaurants in Mumbai, Apurva went down on his knees and proposed to her publicly. Before him, Divya has dated Varun Sood and Priyank Sharma.