‘Do Unemployed Ladkiyaan…’: Sharma Sisters ‘Neha And Aisha’ Trolled For Being Jobless!

Sharma sisters ‘Aisha and Neha’ are one of those celebrities, who are always spotted around gym studios or yoga classes. Both the sisters, are widely known for being fitness freaks. The sister duo is also netizen’s favorite ‘trolling target’ for their revealing dressing sense and getting no projects in the industry. Recently, both the actresses were spotted again around the gym and got brutally trolled for being jobless.

Eventually, netizens made a strong statement saying “what is the point of visiting gym when you have no films to do”. The actresses came out of the gym together, wearing tight fitted clothes, and smiled for the cameras. The video of this duo instantly went viral, and received a lot of funny and sarcastic comments. A netizen commented “do unemployed ladkiyaan gym jaate hue” making fun of them. Whereas, someone else commented “berozgaar hain par gym jaana hai inhe” sarcastically targeting on the fact that both the actresses aren’t offered any film. Some other comments said “yeh dono gym me hi rehti hain kya” and “gym jaake kya fayda, kaam toh tab bhi nahi milna”.

Where majority of the people were seen making comments on their professional life, their was other section of audience targeting their dressing sense. A netizen commented “yeh dono behne kabhi dhang ke kapde nahi pehenti”.

However, the sisters duo looked happy and calm after their gym session and kept smiling. They also managed to give few pictures to the fans waiting for them and left.