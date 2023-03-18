Every now and then, we have seen doppelgangers or lookalikes of celebs. After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, now Kareena Kapoor Khan has also got her lookalike. Yes, you read it right. The doppelganger of Kareena has left social media amazed. In her videos that she has shared on social media, the girl is seen enacting the actress like a pro.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Doppelganger

An Instagram user named Asmita Guptaa from New Delhi has taken the internet by storm with her looks that resemble Kareena Kapoor Khan. You won’t believe she is looking just like our Bebo.

In most of her videos, she has enacted Kareena’s songs. In a video, Ashmita can be seen dancing to the song Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She has copied her get-up and the expressions.

Netizens’ Reaction On Kareena’s Doppelganger

The video has left netizens stunned. One fan wrote, “Even saif would get confused now.” Another commented, “I think even God must be confused between Kareena and Asmita”. While one wrote, “Totally kareena kapoor”. “I thought you were the real Kareena,” wrote one user.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Work Front

On the professional front, Kareena is back with the talk show What Women Want Season 4. The first guest of her show was her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Kapil Sharma, Shefali Shah among others will also be part of the show as guests. Apart from this, she has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s untitled film, and Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Japanese novel, The Devotion Of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The Good Newwz actress is currently vacationing with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh in Africa. The actress has been sharing pics from her vacation.