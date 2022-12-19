Doctors Ask Uorfi Javed To Zip Her Mouth After She Gets Diagnosed With Laryngitis During Dubai Tour!

TV beauty and Internet sensation Uorfi Javed aka Urfi is known for her bold and creative dressing sense. She always brings something out of the box on the tables of fashion bugs. It is Javed’s unconventional outfits that make her a favorite of the paparazzi too. Recently, she went to raise temperatures with her different sartorial choices in UAE. But the actress got diagnosed with a disease and it came in between her enjoyment phase of the trip.

Actually, Urfi who is on a week long stay in Dubai was diagnosed with Laryngitis during the first few days. It led to her spending the rest of her vacation resting and recovering from it.

Sharing a video of herself from the hospital bed, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant updated her fans about the diagnosis. In the clip, one can hear doctor asking Urfi to not speak much, but she is talking about her condition with someone. Later on, she even posted a selfie of herself wearing mega-sized sunglasses. Alongside the picture, the fashionista wrote, “Half of my trip ended up recovering”.

For the unknown, Laryngitis isn’t a serious condition. It refers to inflammation of voice box, also known as larynx and usually happened due to overuse, irritation or infection. In this disease, the vocal cords of a person swells up and become inflamed. This leads to distortion of voice. As a result, a person speaks in a hoarser voice.

On the work front, Urfi is currently appearing in dating-based reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4. It is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone.