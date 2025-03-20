‘Does Being A Celebrity Really Give You A ‘Hall Pass’?’ Shardul Pandit Took A Dig At Orry For Drinking Alcohol In Vaishno Devi

Social media influencer Orry was recently caught in trouble when an FIR was registered against him along with his 7 friends for consuming alcohol in Katra, after visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine. Now small screen actor Shardul Pandit talked about the controversial incident related to him on his social media handle. In this video, Shardul has discussed the case of Orry and expressed concern over the matter.

Let us tell you that Shardul posted a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, ‘What do you think Sorry walks because it is ORRY. So this video is related to a case being filed against him and his friends. An FIR has been filed against them for consuming non-veg and alcohol at Vaishno Devi. They were informed about it by the hotel staff’.

In the video, Shardul said, ‘I am asking this very respectfully but the question may be harsh. If you like Orry, you may not like this video, please do not watch it. A case was filed against 7 people including Orry at Vaishno Devi and this FIR was filed for drinking alcohol, which is against the rules there. The hotel staff had told him and his friends about the rules. When the FIR was filed, Orry fled from there. It is possible that after this video, Orry will never come on my podcast. I am not against you, I am against this act.’

He further said, ‘People say that media trial is completely wrong, and I agree with that. Another person can say that this man is a celebrity, that is why people are following him, and that is why the government is overreacting. But does being a celebrity really give you a ‘hall pass’ where everything is allowed? What my mother used to say is whether you believe in a religion or not, if someone else follows it, you should respect their feelings.’