Aly Goni Revealed His GF Jasmine Bhasin’s Reaction To His Shaved Head During Umrah In Ramadan

During the holy month of Ramadan, famous actor Aly Goni went on a spiritual journey to Mecca and Medina where he went to perform Umrah for the third time. But this time Aly has decided to shave off his head for the first time and in a funny way he has also requested people that ‘please do not make fun of him!’ Now Aly has also talked about the reaction of his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin after shaving his hair.

Aly Goni

Sharing Jasmine’s reaction Aly said, ‘I experienced the spiritual journey of a lifetime by traveling to Mecca and Medina in the holy month of Ramadan.’ Let us tell you that Aly Goni shared his pilgrimage on his social media handle and called it a different experience. From prayers to self-reflection, he told his fans everything about his journey and also called it the best experience.

Aly Goni

Ali further said, ‘I did this once, and then I kept going there again and again. This is my third time. This is the best feeling.’ Aly talks about the energy of Umrah, especially during Ramadan, and says that everyone should experience it at least once in their life. Aly Goni further added, ‘I have a song shoot but that can wait. I don’t know how I will look after going bald but I am excited!’

Aly Goni

Let us tell you that Aly is excited to see himself without hair for the first time. He jokingly asks fans not to make fun of him as they have seen themselves bald only through social media filters. Aly then reveals his girlfriend Jasmin’s reaction and says, ‘I wear a cap all the time. I told Jasmin that I would not show my face’ and she said, ‘Aisa nahi hota, tujhe video call karni padega.’ Ali shared how he was hiding in a cap and Jasmin wanted to see his new avatar.