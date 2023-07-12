Fashion Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes ‘Desi Girl’ Charm In A Neon Green Sheer Saree!

Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in a neon green saree. The actress wowed everyone with her impeccable fashion sense during a recent promotional appearance for her latest film. She made a bold fashion statement by wearing a stunning neon green drape, establishing a new fashion trend. Continue reading for a closer look.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been promoting their film Bawaal recently. We’re in love with her after she posted pictures of herself in a promotional outfit. This eye-catching ensemble highlighted Janhvi’s impeccable style. Let us now delve into the intricate details of this stunning fashion ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor, the young and incredibly talented Bollywood actress, continues to dazzle with her impeccable fashion sense. Janhvi, who is known for her effortless style and grace, has recently rekindled her love affair with exquisite sarees. Janhvi Kapoor has always had some of the best style moments that are worth bookmarking. Known for her dazzling appearances, the actress wore a monsoon-inspired look for promotions for Bawaal, her upcoming film.

Despite having a jam-packed social schedule ahead of her film’s release, the actress made sure to maintain her style quotient with her outfit choices. Kapoor infused the traditional silhouette with her undeniable charm in the most Instagrammable way.

Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself in the fashion industry since her debut. Her transformation from aspiring actress to style icon has been remarkable. Janhvi’s ability to pull off a variety of looks, whether traditional or modern, has won her fans all over the world. As part of the much-anticipated Bawaal teaser premiere, the stunning Bollywood actress travelled to Dubai.

Outfit Details

Janhvi exuded grace and charm while dressed in an elegant green saree. The saree had beautifully embellished borders, which added a touch of glitz to her ensemble. She wore it with a contrasting blue halter neck blouse, striking the perfect balance of tradition and modern style. Her look was glammed up by the sleek embellishment on the saree’s border.

The captivating colour choice immediately drew the attention of fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. Janhvi’s youthful charm was accentuated by the vibrant neon green hue, which also demonstrated her fearless approach to experimenting with unconventional colours. The blouse in a complementary blue shade added to the allure, demonstrating Janhvi’s constant search for unique and fresh fashion choices. The overall appearance was a perfect blend of style, elegance, and a dash of vibrant energy.

Accessories

She accessorised her outfit with a matching green ring and tiny green droplets that complemented her green saree and embellished blue blouse. Her hair was styled into loose waves that cascaded down her shoulder.

Glam Picks

Janhvi’s makeup complemented her outfit perfectly. She went for a dewy, glowy look to bring out her natural radiance. Her rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips added a subtle pop of colour to her look. She chose a captivating black smokey eye for her eye makeup, creating a mesmerising and dramatic effect. Volumizing mascara enhanced her eyes’ allure, making them truly captivating.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work Front

Janhvi’s film Bawaal will be released on Amazon Prime. Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi is working on Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the political thriller Ulajh, and the Telugu film Devara.