From Mouni Roy To Shilpa Shetty, See Mehendi Pictures Of These Actresses On Karva Chauth!!

Today, the festival of Karva Chauth is being celebrated across the country. There is a lot of buzz about Karva Chauth in Bollywood and TV industry too. Actresses are also very excited about this day and are fasting for their husbands. And actresses from small screen to big screen are sharing pictures of their karva chauth celebrations and their mehendi pictures on social media.

Mouni Roy

This is the first Karva Chauth of actress Mouni Roy, who has made her mark from TV to Bollywood. The actress has applied mehendi and shared beautiful pictures on her Instagram. Mouni Roy has got Shiva-Parvati made in one hand, while on the other hand she has got the design of a woman looking at the moon.

Shraddha Arya

TV actress Shraddha Arya married Navy officer Rahul Sharma in November 2021. This is also her first Karva Chauth. The actress has applied a very beautiful mehndi and also got her husband Rahul’s name written in a capital letter R in her hand.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty also celebrates Karva Chauth every year with full enthusiasm. The actress has shared a video from her Insta story getting Mehndi applied. In which she is seen getting mehndi applied on her feet and hands.

Debina Banerjee

TV actress Debina Banerjee has also applied beautiful mehndi on the occasion of Karva Chauth in the name of husband Gurmeet Chaudhary, whose pictures she has shared from her Instagram. Let us tell you that Debina Banerjee gave birth to a lovely daughter a few months ago and now she is going to become a mother for the second time.

Kamya Punjabi

TV actress Kamya Punjabi has also shared beautiful pictures of her hands with mehndi applied on Karva Chauth. In which she is seen with husband Shalabh. The actress has also got her husband’s name written in her hands.

Mansi Srivastava

Actress Mansi Srivastava married her long term boyfriend Kapil Tejwani this year and the actress is celebrating her first Karva Chauth today. Mansi has shared pictures while applying Mehndi, in which a different happiness is seen on her face.

Dhanashree Verma

Actress Dhanashree Verma, who got married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has also got beautiful mehndi on her hands on Karva Chauth. Whose video she shared on her Instagram story. A beautiful peacock design can be seen in the hands of the actress.