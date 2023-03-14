Giorgia Andriani’s Hot Bikini Video From Vacation Is Making Everyone’s Jaw Drop; Checkout!

Arbaaz Khan’s long-time girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is indeed the hottest personality to be captured by paparazzies. She’s popularly known as Katrina’s look alike and also a fitness freak, who’s mostly captured around gyms. Giorgia has finally involved herself completely in the industry as she’s now a part of many music albums.

She is always captured attending parties and sharing good bond with big people in the industry. Their was a time when everyone knew Giorgia only as Arbaaz’s girlfriend, but now she has finally marked her official presence in the industry. Recently, a bold video of her from a beach vacation, is creating buzz all over the net.

In the viral video, Giorgia is seen flaunting her hot body in a tiger print bikini. Everyone knows that Giorgia is a complete fitness freak and loves to flaunt her well-toned waist and arms. In the video, fans are seen appreciating her well-toned bikini body.

On the viral video, a netizen commented “next fitness inspiration after Disha Patani” appreciating her fitness enthusiasm. Whereas, other social media users were seen complimenting Giorgia’s beauty with heart emojis. She’s being loved by netizens for looking confident and comfortable in her own skin.

Giorgia started dating Arbaaz in the year 2019 which is two years after ‘Arbaaz-Malaika’s” divorce took place. Since then, the couple has been captured attending parties together many times. Later, Arbaaz officially confirmed his relationship with Giorgia and never seen hiding about his relationship in the media. Giorgia has also acted in many south movies and is popularly known for her bold Instagram pictures.