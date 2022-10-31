Hansika Motwani Will Soon Tie The Knot With This Person In December This Year, Know Who He Is!!

There is a good news for the fans of actress Hansika Motwani. According to reports, Hansika Motwani is going to tie the knot on December 4, 2022. This news is no less than a surprise for the fans of Hansika. However, the fans are also interested to know who Hansika is going to make her companion!

Hansika Motwani has been in discussion for a long time about the news of her relationship and marriage. Now finally the curtain has been lifted from the mystery man whom Hansika is going to make her life partner. According to media reports, Hansika’s wedding will be held in a grand style at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Preparations will start in the first week of December. According to reports, it will be a destination wedding, which will be attended by close friends of the family.

According to reports, Hansika’s wedding programs will start on December 2. There will be a Mehndi function on the 2nd December and sufi songs will be played in it. The next day the sangeet rituals will be completed, which will be celebrated in a different theme. Actually, every function of Hansika’s wedding has some theme and dress code. Amidst so many events, a casino theme party has also been organized. Everyone will have to prepare and attend the wedding on the basis of the theme.

However, the name of her fiancee has not been made public yet. But, there is a buzz that she is getting married to a businessman named Sohail Kathoriya. Let us tell you that Hansika, who worked as a child artist in popular shows like ‘Shaka Laka Boom-Boom’, is spreading her magic in many South films as well.