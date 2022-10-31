Parineeti Chopra Will Show This Film To Her Niece Malti- Bollywood Scoop

Actress Priyanka Chopra is coming to India with her daughter Malti. Parineeti Chopra is very happy with this. She has made all the preparations to welcome his niece Malti. Parineeti recently talked about sister Priyanka Chopra, niece Malti Mary and brother-in-law Nick Jonas during a conversation. During this, Pirneeti also took the name of the film that she would like to show Malti. Parineeti named the film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, as well as clarify the reason for showing it.

Let us tell you that Parineeti and Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra are cousins. Recently, during a conversation, Parineeti was asked which of her films would she like to show Malti. On this, he took the name of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’. Parineeti explains the reason behind showing Malti ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’. Parineeti says that this is her most kid-friendly film.

Let us tell you that Sidharth Malhotra was seen with Parineeti in ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’. The film is based on a love triangle, in which a businessman falls in love with his girlfriend’s sister. She realizes this on his wedding day. The film was released in the year 2014 and was average at the box office. During the media interaction, Parineeti said, “If Malti will watch any of my films, it will be ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ because it is a kid-friendly film. Through this film, I would like to tell her that her maasi is very crazy.”

Let us tell you that earlier this year Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti. Both have become parents with the help of surrogacy. Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s work front, she will soon be seen in the series ‘Citadel’. It will release on Prime Video. Apart from this, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ directed by Farhan Akhtar is also in his bag. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen in the film ‘Uunchai’, which will be released on November 11, 2022.