Kareena Kapoor Calls Ananya Panday “PHAT” As She Copies Kareena’s Poo Look, Pictures Inside!!

Ananya Panday recently copied Kareena Kapoor’s Poo look from “Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham” for the Halloween party. During this Halloween party that held on Saturday evening, Ananya Panday wore a shimmery pink top and paired it with a short skirt. Apart from Ananya Panday, her other friends including Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Sara Ali Khan were also present with her at the party.

Ananya Panday shared the party pictures on her Instagram handle using a collage of pictures. Since these pictures of Ananya Panday were shared by her, the pictures went fiercely viral and now she is getting trolled for it. Kareena Kapoor also gave a reaction to these pictures of Ananya and she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “You looked PHAT with a wink emoji. Happy birthday you star, lots of love to you!”Actually, PHAT is a slang referring to ‘pretty, hot and tempting’. Let us tell you Ananya is celebrating her 24th birthday on Sunday.

Actually, this is not the first time Ananya worn outfits inspired by Kareena’s character of Poo. In the year 2020 too Ananya appeared on Kareena’s chat show “What Women Want” in a silver jacket. It had Kareena’s Poo look printed on the back. Ananya asked Kareena, “Can I tell you what’s behind my look today? Because I think it will be very exciting for you to know. So I need to show you this jacket that I’ve gotten made especially for today’s show.” She went on to show the side of the jacket which had Kareena’s dialogue from the movie, ‘Good looks, good looks and Good looks’ written on it and ‘P.H.A.T- Pretty, Hot And Tempting’ written on the front of the jacket.

Talking about Ananya’s work front she was recently seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Though the film couldn’t impress the audience in theatres. She is currently working for “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”.