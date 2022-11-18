Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad To Move Into Lavish ₹100 Crore Mumbai Home Offering Sea View; Deets Inside!

Bollywood’s new pair Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have decided to take their relationship a step further. According to a new report, Saba and Hrithik Roshan, who are often spotted in Mumbai. They attend events together. Now they will live together in an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai The upper floors are being renovated for them. The report added that Hrithik spent around Rs 100 crore on the two apartments. They are spread over three floors.

Hrithik bought two apartments in Mannat. It is located near Juhu-Versova Link Road, for ₹97.50 crores, reports said. Saba and Hrithik’s new house offers an amazing view of the Arabian Sea. It is said to be spread across 38,000 sq. ft. The report added that for the duplex located on the 15th and 16th floors, Hrithik paid Rs. 67.50 crores. For another apartment, he spent around Rs. 30 crores.

According to reports, Hrithik and Saba have been planning to move in together for quite some time. They will soon take the plunge. “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon,” said a source.

Hrithik has been dating Saba for quite some time now. They were together to celebrate Diwali with Hrithik’s family at their Mumbai home. He was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They separated in 2014. But they continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.