Hubby Goals: Sidharth Malhotra ‘Fulfilling Husband Duties’ For Kiara Advani During Their Japan Vacation!

On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra gave his fans a look at some of his pics. In the pictures, Sidharth is seen performing his husband’s duties diligently. The couple recently returned to Mumbai. What does the ideal husband look like? Take a cue from Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans to a look at some of his old photos.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Villain actor shared photos of himself carrying out his husband’s responsibilities on his Instagram story.

The first image shows the ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor carrying several shopping bags. Taking care of husband duties one bag at a time!” was the caption for the photo.

There is no doubt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the most adored couple in Bollywood.

After officially announcing their wedding this year in February, the couple put dating rumours to rest. The Shershaahs married in Jaisalmer in front of their closest friends and family members.

They’ve been dishing out major couple goals with their social media PDA since their wedding. They recently jetted off for a quick getaway, and their photos from Japan went viral on the Internet. Sidharth took to Instagram today to share a glimpse of their vacation with fans.

Sidharth Malhotra Proves To Be A Doting Husband

Sidharth shared photos from Japan on his Instagram story. The handsome actor appears to be fulfilling his husband’s duties when he picks up Kiara’s shopping bag in the first photo.

Along with the photo, he captioned it, “Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time! In the second picture, Sidharth can be seen snacking a burger.

The actor is wearing a white T-shirt and blue joggers. His gesture towards Kiara is adorable. Look at this:

Meanwhile, Kiara recently shared a photo with Sidharth following their return from their vacation. In the photograph, they were facing the camera with their backs to it.

The power couple held each other’s hands as they gazed out over Japan.

Sidharth and Kiara married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan in a small ceremony. They reportedly fell in love while filming ‘Shershaah,’ which will be released in 2021.

Kiara Advani Work Front

Kiara will be seen in the Game Changer, in which she co-stars with Ram Charan from RRR.

She will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is set to be released soon.

Sidharth Malhotra Work Front

On the other hand, Sidharth will appear in his upcoming film Yodha. Aside from that, he will make his digital debut with the forthcoming online series Indian Police Force.

The series, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, will be available exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.