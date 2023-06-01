‘If I Did Matter To Him…’: Soundarya Sharma Reveals Why She Broke Up With Gautam Vig!

Actress Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic film ‘Ranchi Diaries’ in 2017. However, it was Bigg Boss 16 which made Soundarya a household name.

Inside the controversial house, the actress got close to co-contestant Gautam Vig. They began as friends and soon started seeing each other. Soundarya made a lot of headlines for her love relationship with Gautam. But seems like the duo was not meant to end up together as they have parted ways. In a recent interview, Soundarya talked about her breakup with Gautam.

According to the report of Telly Chakkar, Soundarya Sharma was asked in the interview whether she is still in contact with Gautam Vig and why things did not work out between them. To this, the actress replied, “He had come to me. But if I did matter to him then why was he not consistent while apologizing to me? I am very honest. Mutual respect is very important. If you’re sincere about your feelings, you’ll keep pursuing them until it becomes superficial. I am someone who believes in people. So for me, it was different. But then again, you learn things.”

She further shared, “I had contacted him and talked to him about many things, but in return, I did not get clarity on many questions. At that time I realized that something was wrong because to understand each other you need to be connected. Emotions and feelings are the same. But, the reactions are different.”

For the unknown, Soundarya Sharma has also made a special appearance in the film ‘Thank God’. She has been a part of successful OTT shows like ‘Raktanchal 2’, ‘Desh Mafia’ and ‘Karma Yudh’.