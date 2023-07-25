Juhi Parmar Disappointed With ‘Barbie’ Makers For Showing Age Inappropriate Content, ‘Chose To Walk Out’

TV actress Juhi Parmar is best known for her hit serial ‘Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’. Currently, she is more into social media influencing. The actress often shares funny as well as adorable reels with her daughter Samairra on her Instagram handle. Juhi who is raising her 10-year old single-handedly after parting ways from ex-husband Sachin Shroff recently took her out for a movie. The mother-daughter duo went out to watch the much-hyped ‘Barbie’. However, the film has left the actress disappointed. Now, she has written an open letter for the makers of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi posted four picture notes. In this, she revealed that she went to watch the film without doing much research with her daughter. But it disappointed her as the makers have used sexual connotations and inappropriate language in the film. She said that film is actually a ‘PG-13’ movie. The actress shared that she ran out of the theatre within 10-15 minutes into the film as she got guilty of exposing her child to such content.

Further in the note, Juhi recalled how she used to play with Barbie dolls as a kid. She requested the parents not to show the film to their kids. As a concerned and disappointed parent, the actress asked makers why they ruined the image of the perfect Barbie for everyone.

For the unversed, ‘Barbie’ stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae in leads. Greta Gerwig has directed the film.

Meanwhile, Juhi Parmar has also worked in hit shows like ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’, ‘Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai’, ‘Chhoiyan’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Bigg Boss’ and others. She got divorced from Sachin Shroff in 2018.