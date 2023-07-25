Archana Puran Singh Schools A Troll Who Said She Looks Like A Man: ‘Kitni Ghatiya…’

Archana Puran Singh became quite popular after appearing in prominent roles in films. She is currently winning hearts with her comic side in comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Recently, the actress shared a throwback picture with her actor-husband Parmeet Sethi. In the photo, the duo looks happy while roaming around the streets during their foreign vacation. Alongside the frame, Archana wrote a sweet note that read, “A while and a minute ago! Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been! #googlephotos.”

Archana slams a user for her distasteful remarks

Soon after, netizens began commenting below the actress’ post. Her fans and followers poured in lovely things for the couple. But a certain user had another take on Archana’s snap with Parmeet. She attacked the actress and wrote a demeaning comment on her. The netizen trolled Archana and said that she looked more like a man than a woman. She mentioned how Kapil Sharma is right when he ridicule Archana by saying that she must be consuming a lot of time for transforming herself.

Though we don’t often see celebs reacting to nasty trolls, sometimes they are bound to reply as some trolls cross the line. Archana did the same. She schooled the user for her pathetic views on a women. The actress also asked how women can expect men to respect them when they cannot respect other women.

The actress penned, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. If you were educated, you must be knowing how to address the elders. Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?”

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh made her film debut with ‘Abhishek’ in 1987. She is still remembered for her role in movies like ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and ‘Mohabbatein’ among others.